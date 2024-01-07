What is artificial blood and why does it represent an advance in the biomedical revolution?

#artificial #blood #represent #advance #biomedical #revolution

One of the strategies for artificial blood is to use induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS), which have the ability to transform into any type of blood cell.



By: Jose Ibraim Alape

January 07, 2024

In the field of science and medicine, where innovations constantly seek to improve the quality of life and modify the course of medical care, a revolutionary advance is emerging: artificial blood. This alternative promises to change the paradigm of transfusion medicine, offering solutions that could save countless lives.

What is artificial blood?

Artificial blood, also called synthetic blood or laboratory blood, is a scientific solution created to replicate the essential functions of human blood. Unlike traditional donations, obtained from voluntary donors, artificial blood is manufactured in laboratories using advanced technologies.

Artificial blood production: Induced pluripotent stem cells

Among the various strategies to develop artificial blood, the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) stands out as one of the most promising. These versatile cells have the ability to transform into any type of blood cell, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. This versatility allows the production of a complete solution compatible with the recipient’s immune system.

Transforming healthcare

Artificial blood promises to revolutionize several aspects of medicine and healthcare:

Transfusions risk-free: When produced in laboratories, artificial blood eliminates the risk of transmission of infectious diseases associated with conventional donations.

Addressing blood shortages: In the face of chronic shortages of donated blood, mass production of artificial blood could ensure a constant and safe supply in emergencies and disasters.

Customization for each patient: Artificial blood could be designed specifically for each patient, considering their individual needs and genetic characteristics.

Facilitation of medical research: This innovative technology would simplify medical research and the development of new treatments and medications, allowing them to be tested on artificial blood samples before taking them to clinical trials.

Impact on public health: Beyond transfusions

Artificial blood is not only presented as a solution to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases. It could also reduce the critical dependence on blood donations, improving response capacity in emergencies, natural disasters and armed conflicts.

Furthermore, access to personalized artificial blood could significantly improve the treatment of chronic and serious diseases, such as cancer and blood disorders, by tailoring the transfusions according to the individual needs of each patient.

Finally, artificial blood is emerging as a promising biomedical revolution, capable of transforming transfusion medicine and offering a safer and more personalized future for global healthcare. With its many potential medical applications, this scientific innovation carries the promise of saving lives and improving health. public health on a large scale.

Source consulted here