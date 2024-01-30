WHO, the League wants to cut funds: “Let’s use the 100 million for doctors and hospitals in Italy”

The League takes a position on the World Health Organization. In a note, the party led by Matteo Salvini asks to review our country’s funding towards the United Nations Agency specialized for health issues. “Ensuring the efficiency of our healthcare system is a government priority, as demonstrated by the record allocation for health in the latest budget law. However, we can do even better by using resources that, to date, are not managed appropriately, such as the approximately 100 million that, between regional, national and European contributions, Italy pays to the WHO every year” the words of the Northern League.

Who then launches the proposal: “Instead of financing an entity that has certainly not helped our country in recent years and which is asking for more money and power over the health of Italians, why not use that sum to hire more doctors and support the opening of hospitals ?”. After the Northern League statement, controversy broke out, with Senator Claudio Borghi, who however challenged the critics: “Is this all the pro-WHO barrage? An attack from Repubblica, from Open, an interview with PREGLIASCO and the friendly MEDICAL UNIONIST? Come on, with all those who the WHO has on its payroll you can do much more.”

