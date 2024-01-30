US Fifth Fleet Commander Overwhelmed by Yemen’s Houthi Missiles

#Fleet #Commander #Overwhelmed #Yemens #Houthi #Missiles

The fuel tanker Marlin Luanda was hit by a Houthi missile in the Red Sea. Photo/Resistance News Network

WASHINGTON – Commander of the United States (US) Fifth Fleet, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, acknowledged how difficult the US military’s task was in stopping missiles fired by the Ansarallah Houthi armed forces targeting Israeli or American ships in the Red Sea.

According to Cooper, it takes less than 75 seconds for an Ansarallah missile from being fired to reaching its target.

This gives the US military, which is stationed in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab strait, only about 9 to 15 seconds to make a decision regarding firing a missile or drone.

“There’s about 75 seconds between when the missile is launched and when it hits something. “Therefore, the destroyer captain has about 9 to 15 seconds to make a decision whether to shoot down the missile,” said Cooper in an interview with CBS on Monday (29/1/2024).

According to the US military commander, “No one has ever used anti-ship ballistic missiles. And of course, there are far fewer commercial shipping (unobservables) than Navy ships.”

Cooper, like other US military and political officials, accused Iran of providing Ansarallah with the intelligence it needed to target Israeli and US ships.

But he did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

Iran is part of what is known in the Middle East as the ‘Axis of Resistance’, a group of states and non-state political actors that oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the US military presence throughout the region.

Also Read:  List of 3 Pakistani Allied Countries Most Feared by Iran

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A tie between the most common obesity surgeries – Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg
A tie between the most common obesity surgeries – Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg
Posted on
A new official European heat record has been set
A new official European heat record has been set
Posted on
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Posted on
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News