7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Japan’s Land Shift by 1.3 Meters

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Ishikawa Prefecture area, Japan, may have triggered land shifts in the Noto area which is located near the epicenter of the earthquake as far as 1.3 meters to the west.

As reported NHK, Tuesday (2/1/2023), the Japan Geospatial Information Authority (GSI) analyzed GPS data after the strong earthquake shook on Monday (1/1) afternoon local time. At least 48 people were reported to have died as a result of the earthquake which triggered a tsunami as high as 1.2 meters at the port of Wajima.

The United States Geological Survey or USGS recorded the earthquake that rocked the Ishikawa Prefecture area on the main island of Honshu as having a magnitude of 7.5. Meanwhile, Japanese authorities recorded the earthquake as having a magnitude of 7.6.

GSI, in its analysis, said initial figures showed that the observation point in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, had experienced the largest shift, namely moving horizontally about 1.3 meters to the west.

GSI analysis also shows a westward shift of around 1 meter in Anamizu city and around 80 cm in Suzu city.

GSI also stated that the observation point in Notojima, Nanao city, shifted around 60 cm to the northwest towards the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan.

The land in the area shaken by the earthquake, according to GSI analysis, has also shifted about 20 cm to the northwest in Toyama and Niigata Prefectures. Land shifts of several centimeters, GSI said, were also seen in the Kanto-Koshin region and other areas.

GSI plans to continue analyzing other land movement data.

