A female driver called 112 unhappy that she was going to be fined for parking on the pedestrian crossing in front of a school/ She would have refused to move and get her ID / How much the police fined her

A driver from Arad called 112 to report the traffic policeman who asked her to show her ID because she had parked on the pedestrian crossing in front of a high school in the city, and in the end she was fined and lost her right to drive. to drive motor vehicles for one month.

The incident took place in the central area of ​​the city, in front of a high school, where the crowd is very high and the parking spaces are insufficient.

“A 33-year-old woman, from Arad, was sanctioned by the Road Bureau policemen for disobeying the policemen’s instructions and refusing identification. The woman would have parked on the pedestrian crossing in front of a school unit in the municipality and would have refused to move, at the request of the police crew that was traveling on General Dragalina boulevard. At the same time, the woman would have repeatedly refused to present the identity documents to the police”, the spokesperson of the Arad County Police Inspectorate, Mădălin Herbei, declared for Agerpres on Thursday.

Sources within the IPJ added that the woman called 112 while the crew was trying to convince her to show her ID. She complained that the police were going to take her license and fine her. Following the call, other crews in the area went to the scene of the incident, which attracted the attention of several passers-by, who stopped to witness the dispute between the driver and the agents.

In the end, the police gave him a fine of 2,490 lei, for disobeying the police’s instructions and refusing identification. At the same time, they suspended his right to drive for 30 days.