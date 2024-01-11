Anti-government protests ONLINE

#Antigovernment #protests #ONLINE

The most important:

– opponents of the government gathered at protests in the cities of: Považská Bystrica, Piešťany, Spišská Nová Ves, Bratislava, Prievidza, Nitra, Trnava, Liptovský Mikuláš, Levice, Prešov, Banská Bystrica, Žilina, Košice, Trenčín and Prague;

– they were driven to the streets by their disagreement with the government’s package of laws in the field of criminal law, they disagree with the liquidation of the Special Prosecutor’s Office…

– protest meetings were called by the opposition parties Progresívne Slovensko, KDH and SaS.

Live broadcast from the protest:

ONLINE:

18:11 – BANSKÁ BYSTRICA: Hundreds of people came to protest against the government in the town below Urpín.

18:09 – BRATISLAVA: “Rico do bassa,” chant thousands gathered. “Pellegrini, too,” is heard from the crowd.

18:08 – BRATISLAVA: There is also a designated zone for people in wheelchairs at the protest. “They started bending the rule of law. This is not done in accelerated proceedings,” says 39-year-old Martin.

5 photos in the gallery Martin came to the protest in a wheelchair Source: Michaela Paulovič/Aktuality.sk

18:06 – BRATISLAVA: Presidential candidate Ivan Korčok can be seen at a protest in the capital. He takes pictures with supporters.

18:04 – KOŠICE: At the protest, Ivan Štefunko will speak for Progressive Slovakia, the SaS party will be represented by Alojz Hlina and the Christian Democratic Movement by Andrea Turčanová.

Writer and columnist Slavomír Szabó, student Nikolas Prejsa and civil activist Mišo Hudák, known from the East Coast initiative, will speak for civil society.

17:58 – BRATISLAVA: Different age groups can be seen in the crowd of protesters.

5 photos in the gallery People at an anti-government protest in Bratislava, January 11, 2024 Source: David Ištok/Aktuality.sk5 photos in the gallery People at an anti-government protest in Bratislava, January 11, 2024 Source: David Ištok/Aktuality.sk5 photos in the gallery People at an anti-government protest in Bratislava, January 11, 2024 Source: David Ištok/Aktuality.sk

17:53 – BRATISLAVA: In a crowded square in the capital, many people hold banners with slogans against the government. They are listening to the song Anděl by songwriter Karel Kryl.

17:46 – BRATISLAVA: The fourth anti-government protest will start on Náměstí SNP in a quarter of an hour. The square is slowly filling up with people.

“I don’t know if it will change anything, but we have to show our opinion, that’s why I’m here today,” student Dávid, who came to the protest, tells Aktuality.sk.

17:44 – PRAGUE: The rally against Fico’s government is not only held in Slovak cities. Demonstrators are also gathering near the Slovak embassy in Prague.

17:39 – FROST: Since the weather is freezing outside, the organizers reminded the protesters not to forget to bring warm clothes.

17:36 – COMMENT: “Although Fico pretends that he has ignored the previous protests or that they did not play a big role for him, as long as their strength grows, the government will not be able to ignore them,” writes Peter Bárdy in today’s commentary.

17:30 – GOVERNMENT: Even before the start of the anti-government protests, one of the government’s nominees left office. Peter Olexa resigned from the post of director of the Tatra National Park Administration (TANAP). He did so after media coverage that he poached a protected wolf. He did so outside the hunting season. He kept the wolf’s skull, cleaned it and kept it at home.

In 2014, the Poprad District Court found him guilty of the crime of poaching, which fined Olex 300 euros, confiscating a dissected wolf skull and a weapon. Aktuality.sk has the judgment of this court at their disposal. The judge also imposed an alternative sentence on Olex in the case of intentionally obstructing the execution of a fine, namely a two-month prison sentence.

