Belgian company may supply software for Comet Interceptor

#Belgian #company #supply #software #Comet #Interceptor

Belgian software company Spacebel has won a contract for the future space mission Comet Interceptor from the European Space Agency (ESA) and its Japanese counterpart JAX.

The launch of Comet Interceptor – which will consist of three space probes – is planned for 2029. The aim of the mission is to investigate a non-periodic comet that has only just entered our solar system and has therefore not yet undergone any changes under the influence of the Sun.

Ten engineers

Spacebel – which has offices in Liège and Hoeilaart in Belgium – recently signed a contract with OHB Italia, one of the main contractors of the Comet Interceptor mission. The company will develop the central software for the spacecraft, the platform equipment and the instruments of the so-called payload. Up to ten Spacebel engineers will focus on this over the next two years.

In October it was announced that the Belgian Redwire Space – part of the American aviation group Redwire – will also contribute to Comet Interceptor. The company from Kruibeke won the contract from OHB Italia for the development of the spacecraft’s computer.

Also Read:  Three stylish skins are coming to the new PlayStation 5

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Planas commitments: a working group on insurance dysfunctions, EHE vaccine and keeping the harvest green
Planas commitments: a working group on insurance dysfunctions, EHE vaccine and keeping the harvest green
Posted on
Pedro Gonçalves will be able to use today “eleven” that won a friendly in Dubai –
Pedro Gonçalves will be able to use today “eleven” that won a friendly in Dubai –
Posted on
SuperSport guarantees broadcast of 52 CAN games –
SuperSport guarantees broadcast of 52 CAN games –
Posted on
Red Sea Increasingly Horrified, Houthi Missile Hits US Ship
Red Sea Increasingly Horrified, Houthi Missile Hits US Ship
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News