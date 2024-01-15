Cobra 11 actor dies in plane crash with daughters: last post was prophetic

#Cobra #actor #dies #plane #crash #daughters #post #prophetic

The tragedy happened when the actor was returning to the United States by private plane: the aircraft fell into the water almost immediately after takeoff. Local residents managed to find the place of the crash and pull out the bodies of the victims. They did this out of fear that the plane’s wreckage, along with the dead, would be washed into the open ocean.

The pilot of the plane, Robert Sachs, was killed along with the passengers.

During his acting career, Ch. Oliver created many roles, his filmography includes more than 50 films, including “The Good German”, “Speed ​​Racer”, “Valkyrie” Valkyrie”). In addition, he recently starred in the final installment of Indiana Jones, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Three days before the tragedy, the actor published a post on social networks with a greeting “from heaven”. “Wishes from somewhere in heaven!” (…) 2024, we are coming”, Ch. Oliveris wrote on the social network.

On January 4, the family flew out of JFMitchell Airport on the island of Becca in St Vincent and the Grenadines. They flew to the island nation of Saint Lucia.

Around 12 o’clock, almost immediately after take-off, the plane fell into the water. The cause of the accident was still under investigation this week.

Local police told reporters that fishermen and amateur divers began searching for bodies immediately after news of the plane crash spread. The water depth at the crash site is about 21 meters.

Searchlight, a St. Vincent news portal, reported that the plane was first spotted by fishermen. Divers descended to the depths and found the bodies. They turned them over to farmers, who hid the remains from prying eyes until the Coast Guard arrived.

Police transported the bodies to St. Vincent Island. All the dead have been identified.

According to Searchlight, the private plane was registered in the United States and belonged to pilot R. Sachs, an American who moved to Bequia several years ago to take up diving. According to initial reports, he noticed some problems during the flight, so he contacted the dispatcher and informed him that he was returning to the airport. After some time, local residents reported to the police that they saw the plane falling like a stone into the sea.

Mr. Oliver’s family arrived on the island of Bekia on December 26. They planned to return to the United States via St. Lucia, so they took a private jet to the island.

The actor’s last film was “Forever Hold Your Peace” directed by Nick Lyon, in which Bai Ling played the female lead. Mr. Oliver was the producer of this film. The last scenes of the film were shot on December 20.

“We’ve been talking about doing a movie together for years, and we finally did it!” Thank you for being a wonderful colleague, actor and friend,” N. Lyons wrote on the social network on the last day of filming.

One of the first messages about Mr. Oliver’s death was written by his colleague Bai Ling: “This was our first and last film together, I really enjoyed working with him. He was so sweet, so hardworking, such a brave actor and a wonderful, gentle person. It’s just so sad.”