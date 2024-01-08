CSKA and Shagoyan have parted ways

#CSKA #Shagoyan #parted #ways

The CSKA team officially announced its separation with the Armenian football player Zhirair Shagoyan. He played on loan but is back in Ararat. CSKA also gave details about the loan of Asen Donchev.

Here is what CSKA wrote:

Information about the future of Zhirair Shagoyan and Asen Donchev

CSKA and Zhirair Shagoyan parted ways. The lease of the Armenian attacking footballer was terminated by mutual agreement with Ararat Armenia.

Thanks to Shagoyan for his time wearing the red jersey and for the effort he put in during his stay!

The talented footballer of CSKA Asen Donchev was transferred to “Pirin”.

Given the injuries suffered last season and the current season, the coaching staff and the club’s management felt that the best solution for Assen was to get maximum playing time in elite football in order to fully recover his form and develop his talent even more.