Cure or hype? Celery juice in check

#Cure #hype #Celery #juice #check

Stimulate digestion, lower blood pressure, strengthen the immune system, help you lose weight: there is hardly anything that freshly squeezed celery juice cannot do.

At least if you believe various posts on social networks that celebrate the green vegetable drink as the perfect start to the day. There is currently a real hype there about celery juice.

The green drink is probably not enjoyable for very few people. But is it worth turning on the juicer in the morning at least because of the health benefits?

Celery has an antibacterial effect

“Celery is traditionally known in medicine, but otherwise plays a minor role as a vegetable in Germany,” says Gabriele Kaufmann from the Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE) in Bonn.

Celery is definitely good for our bodies. The vegetable scores with high levels of fiber and minerals such as potassium, iron and calcium. Celery also contains antioxidants such as carotenoids, which protect the body from free radicals. Free radicals play a role in skin aging.

There are also vitamin C and vitamins from the B group. Essential oils and healthy bitter substances ensure the typical taste and antibacterial effect of celery.

Green juice is not a miracle cure

For celery juice, green celery is usually used, which is sent through the juicer. But can it actually be used to get certain health problems under control?

“Celery juice is by no means a panacea,” says BZfE expert Kaufmann. This is also how the nutritional doctor Prof. Johannes Georg Wechsler from Munich sees it.

The green drink, consumed in moderation, can certainly be beneficial for your health. But: “There is no scientific evidence that celery juice lowers blood pressure or stimulates digestion.” The positive effect of celery juice on other health problems has not been proven beyond doubt either.

“Instead of relying on a supposed superfood, it is better for your well-being to eat as diversely as possible,” says Wechsler. Diversity in nutrition has the greatest impact on health.

Not everyone can tolerate celery juice

Celery juice can even have negative effects. According to the nutritional doctor, it cannot be ruled out that too much of it on an empty stomach can cause headaches.

If you want to make celery juice part of your morning routine, it’s best to start with the small glass instead of the large carafe. “This is how you can test whether you actually get it,” says Gabriele Kaufmann. For some people, drinking celery juice, especially on an empty stomach, can cause stomach problems.

Pregnant women should discuss with their doctor in advance whether the green vegetable drink is recommended for them.

Important to know: Celery can cause allergic reactions. Vegetables are one of the most common triggers of food allergies. Itching, swelling in the mouth and throat, skin rashes and difficulty breathing indicate an allergy.

Anyone who has consumed a large amount of celery and is in the sun must expect skin rashes or sunburn. There is a so-called phototoxic reaction behind this.

It’s best to make it yourself with organic vegetables

If you want to make celery juice yourself, you should wash the stalks very thoroughly or use organic celery. The reason: “Celery is one of the vegetables that is most heavily contaminated with pesticides,” says nutritional doctor Wechsler.

Gabriele Kaufmann has a few tips for doing it yourself:

“To make the drink tastier and easier on the stomach, you can, for example, stir a tablespoon of yogurt into the juice,” advises the BZfE expert.

It is also conceivable to add a piece of cucumber or carrot to the celery in the juicer – or some orange juice. “Celery juice gets a special kick of freshness with finely chopped herbs, such as parsley, mint or lemon balm,” says Kaufmann.

If you don’t have a juicer, you can also put the celery pieces in a blender and chop them up. Add enough water to turn the vegetables into a puree. Now place a sieve lined with a filter cloth on a bowl, pour the puree on top and squeeze well.

Regardless of whether it is prepared in a juicer or in a blender: “Celery juice should ideally be drunk as freshly prepared as possible,” recommends Kaufmann. This means the body can benefit the most from vitamins, minerals, etc.

If necessary, the juice can also be prepared the evening before. In this case, fill it into a screw-top jar, close the jar tightly and store it in the refrigerator.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:231103-99-813287/2