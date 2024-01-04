Ex walks into restaurant where Monica Geuze has a date with a man ’20 years older’

Kaj asks Monica what her age limit is for dating. “55. I thought about that a lot,” she says. Monica recently had contact for a while with a man from abroad who was twenty years older. He even came to the Netherlands to see her.

During their date in a restaurant, however, an old acquaintance of Monica suddenly walks in: her ex Lars Veldwijk. “Someone suddenly comes in and I turn around and it’s Zara-Lizzy’s father. He’s suddenly standing next to me. (…) So I walk up to him. And then he said: ‘Is this your date? !'”

Monica shares with Lars that she finds it quite tiring that she has to speak English all the time with her date. “If I have to save you, you have to let me know,” he then says. Still quite handy, having an ex on your first date.

Ultimately, the presenter ends her evening with the foreign man. But anyone who finds it embarrassing if your ex dines in the same restaurant where you and your date are sitting should brace themselves for the rest of Monica’s story. It soon turns out that her date has had one drink too many. “That guy is about to collapse. He got so incredibly drunk,” she says.

After Monica and the man leave the restaurant, the man “just falls off the sidewalk in front of the door.” She continues: “It was really very sad. Because then you just see an elderly man who cannot control himself and falls on the sidewalk.” That’s why Monica decides to call him a taxi and then goes into the club with her friends.

