Explosion on commemoration of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran: 103 people killed

Explosion in Iran at an event honoring a prominent Iranian general who was killed in 2020. The explosion killed at least 103 people and injured more than 170 others. A senior official called the blast a deadly attack. The attack occurred amid increasing tensions in the Middle East regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Scriptwriter: Bernadetha Nadia Deni Ananda

Narrator: Bernadetha Nadia Deni Ananda

Video Editor: Bernadetha Nadia Deni Ananda

Producer: Monica Arum

Musik: Poisoned Rose – Aakash Gandhi

