Feeling thirsty in the morning? Explained what the body is trying to say

However, a pronounced thirst in the morning or even waking up in the middle of the night can indicate that you are doing something wrong. It turns out that morning dehydration can be related to your evening routine.

Water makes up about 60 percent. of adult body weight and is essential for many body functions, including temperature regulation, cell function, and waste removal.

Lack of fluids can often lead to increased fatigue, throbbing headaches, dry mouth or dry skin. It’s a small pleasure to feel dehydrated, sluggish and without energy all day.

“I always recommend that people drink about 250ml of water within the first 30 minutes of waking up,” said Kaylee Jacks, a nutritionist at the Texas Sports Medicine Center in the US.

“It also helps get your metabolism going, digest your breakfast, and meet your daily hydration needs,” added the specialist.

She singled out 5 factors of the daily routine that affect the body’s fluid balance in the morning.

1. You don’t drink enough water

While it’s advised not to drink water right before bed to avoid having to get up to use the toilet during the night, it’s important to ensure that you maintain good hydration levels throughout the day.

Elementary: if you go to bed at night with a lack of fluids, you will wake up in the morning with an even greater deficit. This can lead to chronic dehydration.

If you wake up feeling thirsty, have a dry mouth and possibly a sore or dry throat, and your urine is dark yellow or orange in the morning, these are signs that you are not getting enough fluids.

2. You sleep too long

The optimal duration of sleep for an adult is 7-9 hours. A particularly long night’s rest can affect the body’s fluid balance, because the longer you sleep, the longer you don’t replenish your body’s fluid reserves.

K.Jacks advises to use an alarm clock and not sleep more than 9 hours. You will be able to rest well, and in the morning you will not feel sleepy and thirsty.

3. The bedroom is a little too hot

Some people only fall asleep in a cool room, while others like to curl up in lots of sheets. In the latter case, sleeping in too warm an environment can contribute to morning thirst.

“Sleeping in a room with dry or hot air can cause dehydration because the dry air can draw moisture from the nose and mouth,” Jacks explained.

“An environment where you sweat increases the loss of fluids and electrolytes, so you wake up more dehydrated than when you sleep in a cooler environment,” she added.

To ensure quality sleep, it is advisable that the bedroom temperature be 16-19 degrees Celsius. If it’s too cold for you, choose the right bed linen, ventilate the room more often in cold weather so that the air does not dry out.

4. Coffee or alcohol in the evening

If you like to drink a glass of wine or a cup of coffee in the evening, you are probably ruining your sleep and your body’s fluid balance.

Caffeine and alcohol promote the elimination of water from the body. Thus, the risk of becoming dehydrated at night increases.

“Alcohol also prevents the body from releasing antidiuretic hormone, which helps regulate the amount of water in the body. In addition, a higher amount of alcohol can cause a hangover, which will make you thirstier in the morning,” warned K. Jacks.

Avoid caffeinated drinks and alcohol in the evening. Better drink a glass of water. If you have been drinking alcohol, remember to drink more fluids.

5. Increased stress and anxiety

Believe it or not, stress and anxiety can contribute to dehydration.

“Stress and anxiety are commonly associated with increased heart rate and increased breathing, both of which can contribute to fluid loss through dry mouth and sweating,” Jacks said.

“Also, when you’re stressed, you’re less likely to prioritize fluid intake,” added the expert.

One effective solution is to reduce stress levels before bed. Incorporating relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation or journaling into your evening routine is helpful. It’s also a good idea to avoid screens.

