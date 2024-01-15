Inter Miami would have rejected a friendly against Barcelona. What is the reason?

#Inter #Miami #rejected #friendly #Barcelona #reason

There was much speculation that there would soon be a reunion between Leo Messi and Barcelona, but that will have to wait. And it was leaked in the last few hours that the entire MLS, el Inter Miamiwould have rejected a friendly against Barcelona.

They report Inter Miami’s rejection of Barcelona

According to the medium Sports worldInter Miami received an invitation for a reunion of Leo Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba with the current Barcelona stars, but the response was negative.

The reason for the rejection was the MLS team’s calendar, since the invitation would have been to be played in the summer, but Inter Miami on those dates will be playing the Leagues Cup against Liga MX teams.

Although the rejection was not absolute, since they could still change dates so that Inter Miami and its figures who once shone with Barcelona have a reunion in the form of an exhibition.

Beckham and his feelings about putting together a team of pure stars

“The boys are back in town”, this is how David Beckham published the photo of Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba with the four of them in their Barcelona uniform and below the same players, but now with the Inter Miami clothing and immediately the Reactions came to congratulate the now businessman for bringing together these four players, although they are no longer at their best.

It was in his Instagram stories that Beckham uploaded the photograph accompanied by the legend described above and the second stage of these four footballers who lived a glorious time with Barcelona and now reunite for a 2.0 version with Inter Miami.