Jorge Fossati reached an agreement with the FPF and is the new coach of the Bicolor

Jorge Fossati surprised everyone by revealing that there is now full agreement to be the technical director of the Peruvian team. He knows all the details.

Jorge Fossati will be the new coach of the Peruvian team. | Gustavo Peralta – X

The Bicolor already has its coach! Jorge Fossati He revealed, to the surprise of all fans, that he will be the new technical director of the Peruvian team to replace Juan Reynoso.

Líbero journalist, Gustavo Peralta, confirmed the news through his social networks, where The Uruguayan strategist assured that there is already a total agreement with the FPF and only the signature is missing to be made official at the command of the Bicolor. “I have already reached an agreement with the Peruvian team. We have not signed yet”the coach told the media after the 2023 League 1 Awards Ceremony.

Fossati has already agreed everything with the FPF to be coach of the Peruvian team. Photo: X – Gustavo Peralta

When will Jorge Fossati debut with the Peruvian team?

He official debut of the Uruguayan coach 71 years old at the head of the national team will be in the friendlies to be played next March, prior to the start of the Copa América 2024 and the restart of the 2026 Qualifiers.

Jorge Fossati and the games he will lead the Peruvian team in 2024

Jorge Fossati will have the opportunity to direct 13 games in 2024 with the peruvian team. That’s not counting if they qualify for the next stages of the Copa América, so the number could increase to at least 14. Find out about these encounters in the following list.

2 friendlies: between March 18 and 26

2 friendlies: between June 3 and 11

June 21 against Chile in Texas

June 25 against Trinidad and Tobago or Canada in Kansas

June 29 against Argentina in Miami

Between September 2 and 10: against Colombia in Lima and against Ecuador in Quito

Between October 7 and 15: against Uruguay in Lima and against Brazil on Visit

