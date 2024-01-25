Lionel Messi’s impressive gesture with a fan after stopping his car at a traffic light: “You fulfilled my children’s dream”

#Lionel #Messis #impressive #gesture #fan #stopping #car #traffic #light #fulfilled #childrens #dream

Lionel Messi’s wonderful gesture with an Argentine fan on the street

Lionel Messi never stops surprising with his gestures towards the fans. In this case, the best player in the world had a commendable act with a supporter of the Argentine team who intercepted him at a traffic light. As if it were something very normal for him, the man from Rosario accepted the fan’s request, lowered his window and signed the Albiceleste shirt.

You may be interested in: The memory that Mbappé treasures of Lionel Messi that was leaked in a TV interview

“Please, Leo. You are the greatest thing in the world. I love you Leo. You just fulfilled my son’s dream, I can’t believe it. You have no idea what you just did. Thank you, thank you and thank you. “I LOVE YOU,” they shouted at him from the car in front, while they were both parked in a double row in the middle of the street and the man from Rosario signed the national shirt. A gesture that is common to see in Lionel Messi, despite the fact that he is the best player on the planet and one of the most sought-after celebrities in the world.

As expected, the video quickly went viral and was very well received by a large part of social media users. “Messi is the greatest in history also for things like this”, “what a beautiful gesture, please”, “my captain is impressive”, “the real great guy”, “Messi was in the car, they threw an Argentina shirt at him “Leo laughed and signed it, absolute great guy,” were some of the many comments.

You may be interested in: An unpublished video of Lionel Messi with the Argentine national team was revealed: the dribble to make a teammate look ridiculous

Although there are no details of when and where the sequence took place, it matters little at this point. One more case of how the Argentine captain enjoys daily the idyll that he conquered with the Argentine public, especially with winning the last World Cup in Qatar 2022 and the Copa América 2021 won in Brazil against the host.

Lionel Messi’s best plays in the last friendly between Inter Miami and FC Dallas

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi continues with the set-up at Inter Miami, which has already played two friendlies against the El Salvador team and FC Dallas and is preparing for the next trip to Saudi Arabia. The new rival will be Al-Hilal this Monday, while on February 1 they will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. This last match is in doubt due to the injury suffered by the Portuguese, which caused the cancellation of two matches scheduled in China.

You may be interested in: Alejandro Garnacho’s strong message amid rumors of a crisis with his girlfriend Eva García

Aside from this, the Herons’ tour will continue through Hong Kong where on February 4 they will play another preparation duel against a selection of local stars. Then, on the 7th of that same month he will clash against Vissel Kobe at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Additionally, on February 15 they will host Newell’s. The Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season will begin on February 21, and that day Inter Miami will play the first match of the championship at home against Real Salt Lake.