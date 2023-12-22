#Military #experts #hope #Zelenskys #promise #implemented

According to the experts of the civil defense and security analysis center “Locked N’ Loaded”, the Ukrainians launched a counterattack in the Marijinka-Vuhledar section, they managed to take back several positions and align the contact line in a favorable direction, but so far this is only a victory at the tactical level.

Experts remind that Ukrainian President V. Zelensky announced that one million drones will be produced and handed over to the army. They hope that these plans will soon be implemented and the situation in this critically important component will level out.

“Or will the Ukrainians regain the lead again?” We will live – we will see”, experts write.

Luhansk direction

Wedding ceremony. The Russians resumed an intensive attack on the Lyman Pershiyus-Synkivka section. Despite the pressure, nothing serious can be done. They have advanced in “no man’s land”, but the Ukrainians are suffocating them with artillery and counterattacks.

Cremation. The aggressor has intensified actions on the southern flank, positions in the forest are changing hands.

Lysychansk. The offensive operations of the aggressor near Bilohorivka and Spirnė also resumed. The hottest in the last stretch. Here, too, positions go from hand to hand.

Donetsk direction

Bachmut. The Russians continue offensive operations and keep the initiative in their hands. On the northern flank, they are trying to advance in the Bohdanivka – Ivanivsk section, but the Ukrainians defended themselves after establishing themselves in the highlands.

On the southern flank, heavy and variable fighting takes place in the hills near Klišijivka. The aggressor spread disinformation that they managed to capture the hills and gain a foothold, but the Ukrainians not only retain control of part of the heights, but are also counter-attacking.

Avdijivka – Vuhledar. Northern flank. With the Russians having failed to advance west of the Steppe, they have no choice but to try to push northwest along the railroad towards Novobachmutivka.

They managed to move slightly in this direction, but there is little tactical benefit for the Russians – the territory needs to be controlled more, and their positions are in the hands of the Ukrainians.

Eastern flank. Ukrainian forces continue to hold the aggressor’s units in the industrial area, heavy fighting continues.

Marijinka – Vuhledar. The Ukrainians organized a counterattack, they managed to take back several positions and level the contact line in their favor. However, for now, this is only a victory at the tactical level, which has not fundamentally changed the situation. The Russians continue to retain the initiative and continue their offensive operation.

Zaporizhia Falls

Ukrainian forces struck the aggressor’s military targets in Tokmak and Mariupol. Russian ammunition depots were blown up.

The contact line continues to be hot in the Robotynė wedge. Reciprocal attacks near Novoprokopivka and Verbovė continue, positions change from hand to hand.

South direction

The depth of the aggressor’s defense is uneasy. Explosions in Krasnodar, “loud knocks” near the Kerch bridge, traffic is closed. Ukrainian drones are working.