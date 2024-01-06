Nigel Lythgoe resigns after sexual misconduct allegations | Media

Jan 6, 2024 at 5:42 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Television producer Nigel Lythgoe is quitting as a jury member of the American talent show So You Think You Can Dance after being accused of sexual misconduct. Lythgoe has a trade journal Variety announced that he will not be seen in the upcoming season.

The Brit is accused of sexual misconduct by Paula Abdul (photo) and two other women. The TV producer denies the accusations, but he has decided to resign his work on the dance program.

According to Lythgoe, he is leaving his work with a “heavy heart”, but “completely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and the dancers and that is where the focus must remain”. The producer says he will focus “on clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Abdul sued Lythgoe last week for sexual misconduct. It concerns several incidents, including in 2015 during recordings of So You Think You Can Dance.

A few days after news of the charges emerged, two more women went to court. These were two participants in the talent show All American Girl. According to the women, the TV producer misbehaved several times during the recording of the program.

Read more about:

Transgressive behaviorMedia and Culture

