Paris Hilton with son Phoenix in Disneyland: ‘Happiest place on earth’ | Stars

Paris Hilton took her son Phoenix to Disneyland and for the 42-year-old socialite it was “a dream come true.” Hilton said this in a message on Instagram.

“Taking baby Phoenix to Disneyland for his very first adventure was a dream come true,” Hilton captioned a photo of her son wearing signature Mickey Mouse ears. The Hilton heiress calls the visit to the amusement park “absolutely magical and incredibly heartwarming.”

Hilton now understands why Disneyland is “the happiest place on earth” for some people. “To see his excitement at every new sound and sight is wonderful. These precious moments of pure joy will remain in my heart forever.”

In January, Hilton and her partner Carter Reum had their son. At the end of November, Hilton announced that the two also had daughter London together. Both children were born with the help of a surrogate mother.

