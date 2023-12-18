Santa Cruz records an average of 12 AIDS deaths per year

#Santa #Cruz #records #average #AIDS #deaths #year

Just as other months of the year raise awareness about various topics, Red December, a campaign established by Law No. 13,504/2017, marks a national mobilization in the fight against the HIV virus, AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to information of the Virtual Health Library. The campaign also draws attention to prevention, assistance and protection of the rights of people infected with HIV.

In Santa Cruz do Sul, according to the nurse and coordinator of the Municipal Serology Care Center (Cemas), Micila Chielle, in reference to Red December, there was a regional update seminar on HIV issues on December 1st, remembered as the World AIDS Day. The activity included all health professionals in the region where Cemas operates, which includes Santa Cruz, Rio Pardo, Vale do Sol, Vera Cruz, Sinimbu, Gramado Xavier, Herveiras, Candelária and Pantano Grande.

According to Micila, around 2 thousand people undergo HIV treatment at the Municipal Center. In Santa Cruz do Sul alone, the number reaches just over a thousand. However, concern revolves around the still unknown cases of HIV. “The World Health Organization estimates that for every confirmed case, there are four unknown cases,” he says. One aspect that makes diagnosis difficult, according to Micila, is the delay in the onset of symptoms, which can take five to ten years to appear.

More than ten AIDS deaths are still recorded per year

On average, Santa Cruz records 12 deaths annually from AIDS, caused by the HIV virus. Micila says that the number is significant and explains that the majority of people die because they do not adhere to AIDS treatment or because they discover the diagnosis late. “Therefore, it is recommended to practice safe sex and for people with an active sex life to carry out rapid tests, at least once a year”, he reiterates.

The rapid test can be found at any health center in Santa Cruz, including Cemas and the Integrated Health Service (SIS) of the University of Santa Cruz do Sul (Unisc), on free demand. There is no need to schedule an appointment, and the results are ready in 20 minutes. To facilitate access, Cemas offers evening hours on Wednesdays, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Micila recommends that those interested in taking the test go to the units at least one hour before closing. “If the result is positive, the person will be referred for medical care and may even receive medication immediately,” he says.

She explains that, after the patient discovers the disease, they can undergo tests and seek medication through the Unified Health System (SUS). The therapy involves two tablets that are given once a day, and exams must be done every six months. “The treatment is affordable and has virtually no side effects.” The Cemas coordinator remembers that the person being treated for HIV cannot transmit the virus, which is why early diagnosis is important.

Just as treatment medication can be collected free of charge, the population also has access to Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), which can be guaranteed at Cemas or in the Emergency Room at Hospital Santa Cruz. According to Micila, PEP is a medication that can be used within 72 hours after possible contact with HIV in situations of sexual violence, unprotected sexual intercourse or occupational accidents. “The person will take the medication for 28 days, and then we will monitor them so that they do not become infected”, she explains.

