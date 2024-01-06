Slipknot singer Corey Taylor cancels tour due to psychological and physical problems | Stars

#Slipknot #singer #Corey #Taylor #cancels #tour #due #psychological #physical #problems #Stars

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has canceled his solo tour of North America. The artist has suffered from psychological and physical problems in recent months and needs rest. It is not clear what exactly is going on.

The 50-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram with a “heavy heart”. “Over the past few months my mental and physical health has deteriorated and it got to the point where it was unhealthy for my family and me.”

Taylor withdraws and stays at home with his family for the time being. “I promise to do everything I can to stay as healthy as possible.”

The singer is only talking about canceled solo performances, the shows of the tour in honor of Slipknot’s 25th anniversary will continue for the time being. The band will come to the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 5.

