The former PiS MP is no longer the president of the Gryfia shipyard. It is not the end. “The time for professionals is coming”

Krzysztof Zaremba has been the president of Morska Stocznia Remontowa Gryfia since 2020. He is a political scientist by education. Zaremba is a former parliamentarian, in 2001-2009 he was a member of the Civic Platform, in 2010 he joined the Law and Justice club. He was not re-elected as a member of parliament in 2019 and 2023.

“His only professional experience was as a Renault car salesman in one of the showrooms, and then a sinecure related to political activities as a person responsible for marketing in one of the port companies at a time when there was no they were still private,” says “Gazeta Wyborcza”. The daily reminds that during Zaremba’s rule, the shipyard struggled with numerous problems. The Supreme Audit Office indicated, among other things, that the management board received awards for 2021 “despite not achieving the goals at the required level.”

Changes at the Gryfia shipyard. Zaremba and Jacyna-Witt lose their positions

In turn, Małgorzata Jacyna-Witt is a councilor of the regional council in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship. Until recently, she was associated with Law and Justice. She became famous for her post from July 2022. She then published photos of a golf course on social media with the description: “How are the boys from the Civic Platform? branch? You see. And I, with Law and Justice on the best golf course in Poland and one of the three best in Europe, am playing golf.

She then entered into a discussion with users who criticized the Szczecin councilor in their comments. The author replied to most of them: “I’m saying that you feel sorry for your ass”, “complexes are choking you?”, “complexes are burning your ass?”, “idiots get excited about the post”, “you are narrow-minded”, “but you are stupid”, “I have always been good”, “is envy suffocating you?” – she wrote.

Despite an apology following the councilor’s entries, the then PiS secretary general, Krzysztof Sobolewski, informed about the decision of PiS president Jarosław Kaczyński to suspend the councilor from the rights of a member of Law and Justice. A request was also sent to the disciplinary spokesman to initiate proceedings. “Are you asking me whether I left PiS? Yes, I resigned from being a member of PiS after 15 months of waiting for decision of the party Disciplinary Commission,” she wrote in November on the X platform.