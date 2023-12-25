The referee of the Super Cup, where Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will play, has been announced – Football

The referee of the match between the 022-2023 Season Super League Champion Galatasaray and the Turkish Cup Champion Fenerbahçe, which will be played in Saudi Arabia on Friday, December 29, 2023, has been announced.

According to the statement made on the official website of TFF, Abdulkadir Bitigen will blow the whistle in the Super Cup. Abdulkadir Bitigen’s assistants will be Erdem Bayık and Mustafa Savranlar. The 4th referee of the match will be Volkan Bayarslan.

The statement made by TFF is as follows:

