Trabzonspor RAMS Başakşehir match LIVE – Last minute Trabzonspor news

In the 18th week match of the Trendyol Super League, Trabzonspor hosts RAMS Başakşehir on its field. Abdullah Avcı's students want to leave this critical match with 3 points.

In the 18th week match of the Trendyol Super League, Trabzonspor is facing RAMS Başakşehir on its field.

Abdullah Avcı’s students want to leave this critical match with 3 points.

You can follow the Trabzonspor – RAMS Başakşehir match live from our news…

HERE IS THE 11 OF THE TRABZONSPOR – RAMS BAŞAKŞEHİR MATCH:

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan, Denswil, Mendy, Eren, Larsen, Berat, Bakasetas, Abdülkadir, Trezeguet, Visca, onuachu

RAMS Başakşehir: Volkan, Dubois, Duarte, Ba, Lima, Mehdi, Berkay, Pelkas, Serdar, Figueiredo, Piatek

WHAT TIME IS THE TRABZONSPOR – RAMS BAŞAKŞEHİR MATCH, ON WHICH CHANNEL?

Trabzonspor – RAMS Başakşehir match started at 19.00. The match is broadcast live on beIN SPORTS 1.

