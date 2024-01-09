Turkey revealed how much Goztepe paid CSKA 1948 for Eliton – CSKA 1948

#Turkey #revealed #Goztepe #paid #CSKA #Eliton #CSKA

Goztepe paid 125 thousand euros to CSKA 1948 for the defender Eliton, the media in Turkey reported.

The Brazilian footballer’s contract with the “yellow-reds” is for a year and a half plus another year.

The defender’s contract with CSKA 1948 expired in the summer.

The hearty defender played 53 matches with the CSKA 1948 team and scored 6 goals.

