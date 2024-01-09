Turkey revealed how much Goztepe paid CSKA 1948 for Eliton – CSKA 1948

#Turkey #revealed #Goztepe #paid #CSKA #Eliton #CSKA

Goztepe paid 125 thousand euros to CSKA 1948 for the defender Eliton, the media in Turkey reported.

The Brazilian footballer’s contract with the “yellow-reds” is for a year and a half plus another year.

The defender’s contract with CSKA 1948 expired in the summer.

The hearty defender played 53 matches with the CSKA 1948 team and scored 6 goals.

Official: CSKA 1948 sold Eliton to Goztepe

Dsport news also on Facebook, Viber, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram!

The Dsport Mobile App is now here – download for Android and iOS

Become a part of dsport’s new platform! Listen to Tomislav Rusev and Irina Ruseva’s exclusive audio stories about the craziest football broadcasts on Darik Radio, a traditional weekly roundup with Niki Alexandrov, and Stefan Stoyanov’s commentary on Messi, Ronaldo and the rest of football’s stars only on dsport’s Patreon page ! Get involved here

Also Read:  América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

dead animals and medical waste are among the garbage brought by the water
dead animals and medical waste are among the garbage brought by the water
Posted on
The HR broom will reach another company. A date has been set
The HR broom will reach another company. A date has been set
Posted on
What are the astronomical phenomena in 2024, this is the explanation from BRIN researchers
What are the astronomical phenomena in 2024, this is the explanation from BRIN researchers
Posted on
Former winners encourage Akwasi: ‘I was disgusted to learn of racist messages’ | Show
Former winners encourage Akwasi: ‘I was disgusted to learn of racist messages’ | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News