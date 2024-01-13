Wilfred Genee does not see Hélène Hendriks’ success as a threat | TV

#Wilfred #Genee #Hélène #Hendriks #success #threat

Wilfred Genee absolutely does not see colleague Hélène Hendriks as a threat to his SBS6 talk show Today Inside. He thinks it is “only a good thing” that she has scored just as well with the replacement Oranjewinter in the past two weeks.

Genee likes that he, Johan Derksen and René van der Gijp have a backup with Hendriks. “And she does that really well,” he said on RTL Boulevard on Saturday. The presenter emphasized that there is no threat if Today Inside continues to score well in the coming period.

Still, Genee wouldn’t mind if Today Inside came to an end. “If it were to stop now, I would be fine with it too,” he says matter-of-factly. According to him, it will end at some point. “Johan will be 75 in three weeks, René is in his 60s, I am in my 50s and we have been doing this for a long time; it will end at some point. We still have about 1.5 years left,” he referred to their contract. “Then it was nice, wasn’t it?”

