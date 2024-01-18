YB before the 2nd half of the season – clarity between the posts – other decisions are not rushed – sport

#2nd #season #clarity #posts #decisions #rushed #sport

David von Ballmoos is again number 1 for the masters. The future of captain, coach and star striker is uncertain.

Steve von Bergen and Raphael Wicky emphasize several times how important clarity is to them. Due to the short preparation, coach Wicky wanted to decide early on who would actually guard the YB goal. He did this on behalf of David von Ballmoos.

This after the 29-year-old, even after recovering from a knee injury, had to give way to Anthony Racioppi for large parts of the first half of the season. “I just have to be ready, no matter when the moment comes, when I’m back in goal. I have to be able to deliver my performance,” says Von Ballmoos, looking back on his time as number 2 and the wait for the next chance.

I have to be ready, no matter when the moment comes

When it comes to clarity, YB primarily refers to day-to-day business, as the contracts of captain Fabian Lustenberger, coach Wicky and striker Jean-Pierre Nsame all expire in the summer.

Wicky’s focus is on the start of the second half of the season

Wicky has been the coach of the Bernese Young Boys since the summer of 2022 and is contractually bound until the summer. Wicky is calm about his contract situation: “There is absolutely no pressure from either side at the moment to make a decision, my focus and that of the club is on the upcoming start of the second half of the season.”

YB will start the second half of the season next Saturday evening against the Grasshoppers. Five players will miss the game because they are on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. In addition, there is the short-term transfer of Ulisses Garcia to Olympique Marseille. This opens the door again for other players, such as Captain Lustenberger.

If I was happy with my playing time in the preliminary round, I could have quit last summer

The 35-year-old only played seven championship games this season and came on as a substitute three times. Despite his contract expiring and little playing time, Lustenberger isn’t thinking about quitting and isn’t showing any complacency with age. When asked about his playing times, the veteran is combative: “If I was satisfied with my playing time in the preliminary round, I could have quit last summer.”

Left by Bergen with Nsame and Wicky

Not only coach Wicky, but also the sports director doesn’t stress about contract extensions. Nevertheless, Steve von Bergen announces talks with Wicky and assures that the decision will not be delayed until May: “We understand that more and more questions are coming. We will answer that soon.”

Even with the last major contractual uncertainty in the camp of the reigning Swiss champions, Von Bergen says there is no rush to get clarity. Discussions will be held with Nsame, the third best goalscorer in the club’s history (140 goals), and will be finalized in the next few weeks.