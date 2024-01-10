Dismiss the theory ‘obesity is caused by fat’ because the cause is ‘Fructose sugar’? | Matichon Sudsapda

#Dismiss #theory #obesity #caused #fat #Fructose #sugar #Matichon #Sudsapda

We humans do not hibernate like bears or frogs because our body systems are different from frogs and bears, which must quickly eat every fruit in sight. Before the hibernation season to accumulate “fructose sugar”

It is this “fructose sugar” that helps bears store fat in their bodies throughout the winter. without food to eat And the weather was extremely brutal.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

“Fructose sugar” is commonly used as an ingredient in beverages, whether it be sweet drinks, soft drinks, or fruit juices. “Fructose sugar” is found mostly in sweet fruits. or some types of vegetables

Especially “honey” which many people think is a health food. But in fact, “honey” has “fructose” as a component up to 40%.

“Fructose” is different from “sucrose” because “fructose” does not help create energy for the muscles and brain, but is deposited directly in the liver.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

Therefore, if you eat “fructose” in large quantities, it may cause “Fatty liver”

As mentioned, “fructose” is found in a lot of fruits. But eating natural fruits that still contain vitamins and fiber is definitely beneficial to the body.

Especially if “fructose” is consumed in moderation. It won’t make you fat. or have any adverse effects on health in any way

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

However, our body has the ability to produce “Fructose sugar” itself is only a small amount. If you eat food that contains “glucose” and “sodium” in large quantities

This means that eating “extremely sweet” and “extremely salty” foods, such as heavily processed foods or Ultra-Processed Food, will begin to harm the body.

Especially if “High fructose corn syrup” or High-Fructose Corn Syrup or HFCS that is commonly used in the food industry is added. It will increase in quantity. “Fructose sugar” that will enter the body is even higher.

However, the metabolism of “fructose” both from what our body produces itself and from what we eat will have a negative impact on “Production process for substances that provide energy to cells” or ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate)

by metabolism “Fructose sugar” will cause ATP to decrease until the body is tired. and lack of energy Causes the symptom of “sugar cravings”

Leads to frequent hunger symptoms and feel like eating only high-fat foods all the time Makes you always have to search for rice and fish that are useless to put in your stomach

Professor Dr. Richard Johnson of Colorado State University, lead author of the study, has released the results of his team’s study. Published in the latest issue of the journal Obesity.

That explains the origin of the mechanism of fat accumulation. which is the real reason of obesity By presenting a concept called “Fructose Survival Hypothesis” or Fructose Survival Hypothesis

“Fructose sugar It is a stimulant for the metabolic system or Metabolism of people to enter a state of saving energy or Low Power Mode,” Professor Dr. Richard Johnson Krachun.

Low Power Mode is when the human body does not allow the fat stored as reserve to be burned. Meanwhile This condition also causes us to crave foods that are high in fat.

“The worst part is that Low Power Mode makes us unable to control our eating habits,” said Professor Dr. Richard Johnson.

Fructose Survival Hypothesis or “fructose survival hypothesis” points out that from the above mechanism Fructose inhibits energy production. and burning such fat reserves It is considered a natural evolutionary mechanism found in “hibernating animals” such as frogs or bears.

“With this process This will increase the chances of a frog or bear surviving a long winter of starvation,” said Professor Richard Johnson, MD.

The bears will rush to eat fruit before the “hibernation season” to get “fructose” which helps preserve fat in the bear’s body. It also encourages the bears to search for more high-fat food to eat. until it is sufficient to meet the needs

In the past, it was believed that the index to measure “obesity” was the swelling of the body, the belly, the belly full of fat, because people ate high-fat foods. which gives energy or too many calories

It is a belief in the past that Fat consumption It is the main cause of body weight skyrocketing. Lots of fat until obesity or are obese

But according to the information of Professor Dr. Richard Johnson of Colorado State University, head of the research team at Colorado State University above.

It is considered to “overturn the theory” that has been believed that “obesity is caused by fat” because the real cause of “obesity” may be caused by “fructose sugar”.

It is considered a new knowledge in the scientific community. Whether it’s food science nutritional science and nutritional science

which indicates that fat may not be the direct cause of making people fat. But it is probably some types of carbohydrate foods that bring “glucose” into the body more easily.

This resulted in the invention of 2 different ways to lose weight.

1. It is eating low-fat food or Low-Fat.

2. Is eating food that is low in carbohydrates or starch and sugar or Low-Carb.

Even considering the surface It seems that there are 2 methods for losing weight above. There will be conflicts.

Because information from Professor Dr. Richard Johnson of Colorado State University has stated that weight loss is Whether you choose to eat low-fat food or low carb They are both correct approaches.

Both of these methods are connected. and will affect the creation mechanism The body’s “fructose sugar” is the root cause of abnormalities in the metabolic system. And it is the true origin of obesity.

This is despite the fact that consuming “fructose” is beneficial to the survival of “hibernating animals” such as frogs or bears, even humanity in the past. which in the past High-energy foods are rare.

But for modern humans like us, who have gone through the agricultural revolution and the industrial revolution has come Eating processed foods that are both “extremely sweet” and “extremely salty”

In particular, consuming “fructose” directly is more harmful.

Because in addition to leading to obesity and many types of non-communicable chronic diseases (NCDs: Non-Communicable Diseases), including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

especially “Fructose” is a food source for colon cancer cells. including lung cancer Pancreatic cancer blood cancer

Including the accumulation of Triglyceride (a type of fat that the body synthesizes in the liver. or obtained directly from eating fatty foods), which causes heart disease and vascular disease as well

It can be seen that “fructose sugar” has both benefits and harms. Therefore, you should consume “fructose sugar” in the right amount.

By choosing fruits that have quantity “Little fructose sugar” and choose to consume fresh fruits that have a lot of fiber. Now I’m not fat anymore.

Read the original news at: Dismissing the theory ‘Obesity is caused by fat’ because the cause is ‘Fructose sugar’?

Follow the latest news every day here.

– Website :