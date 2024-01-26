How the famous “golden root” improves people’s cognitive performance

#famous #golden #root #improves #peoples #cognitive #performance

In the accelerated pace of modern life, stress has become a constant that affects various aspects of our health, both physical and mental. However, there is a plant that has gained recognition for its benefits to counteract these effects and improve people’s cognitive performance: Rhodiola, commonly known as “golden root” or “arctic root.”

According to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, native to the cold, mountainous regions of Europe, Asia and North America, Rhodiola has been used in alternative medicine for its medicinal properties. Its ability to improve physical resistance and mental health makes it a valuable ally in the fight against stress.

One of the key aspects of its action is the regulation of the production of cortisol, the stress hormone, which can help reduce fatigue, increased abdominal fat, insomnia and mood alterations associated with high levels. elevated cortisol.

Rhodiola, classified as an adaptogenic plant, goes beyond simply combating stress. It has been observed to contribute to the production of neurotransmitters associated with happiness, such as serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine. These positive effects on emotional balance make it a valuable tool to improve mental health.

In addition to its mental health benefits, Rhodiola also offers physical advantages. Its antioxidant properties help keep skin healthy and protected against premature aging. Likewise, it has been observed that this plant can increase energy, thus improving physical performance.

For those looking for a natural and effective solution to counteract the effects of stress and improve both mental and physical health, including Rhodiola in the daily routine can be a promising option. It is only important to know how to incorporate it into your diet to enjoy its benefits.

