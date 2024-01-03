Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Wednesday #news #summary

Russia will try to outplay Ukraine’s air defense capabilities in order to cause more casualties, the Ukrainian news agency Unian reports.

The delivery of Western air defense systems and missiles remains critical for Ukraine. The occupiers will try to adapt to the current capabilities of the Ukrainian air shield, to learn how to outplay it and cause as many casualties and destruction as possible.

According to the ISW report, the Ukrainian military shot down more Shahed drones during the January 1-2 bombardment than the large-scale attack on December 29, as well as several Dagger drones. According to analysts, Ukrainian air defense forces were able to adapt to the strike system that Russian forces used on December 29.

As ISW explains, this has become possible after the events of the past months. During the attacks, the Russian Federation tried different routes and strike tactics with different weapon systems to try to weaken the air defenses.

Analysts add that the hostile strikes against Ukraine are part of an offensive and defensive tactical and technological competition in which both sides are constantly experimenting and adapting, particularly in the areas of long-range strikes and air defense.

“Western assistance to Ukraine remains critical as Russian forces are likely to continue experimenting and deploying new methods to circumvent Ukrainian air defenses,” the Institute for War Studies warned.

The report also agreed with analysts published in the British edition of the Telegraph. According to them, due to declining Western support, Ukraine will have to deploy its anti-aircraft missiles, as well as strengthen the protection of critical targets by redeploying air defense systems from the more vulnerable front area.